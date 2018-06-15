The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a $849,131 contract with TTG Utilities LP for a roundabout to be built at Heights Drive and Commercial Drive.
The council first approved a resolution supporting the project in September 2016. At the time, the cost was estimated at $535,825.
The roundabout will be funded by federal grants, state grants and the city.
The council approved the contract with a 4-0 vote. Councilman John Reider stepped down during the discussion and vote on the item, because he was involved in the negotiations for the right of way acquisition from surrounding businesses.
The two-year delay in the bidding process was partly due to the process of acquiring the right of way from the nearby Walmart.
Construction of a single- lane traffic roundabout at the intersection is intended to promote the flow of traffic and reduce traffic congestion in the area.
Before the vote, Public Works Director Mark Hyde assured council members the center island would have low-lying vegetation that would not require frequent maintenance or block drivers’ views of oncoming traffic.
Harker Heights will move forward with the project once TTG Utilities LP secures concurrence. The council will hold a preconstuction meeting 30 days after the construction division obtains the concurrence.
City Manager David Mitchell estimated the project will begin “sometime near the end of the July.”
The project is expected to take four months and be open to traffic near the end of the year.
In other action, the council unanimously voted to reject all bids for the construction of the Carl Levin City Park restroom facility, as recommended by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Bark.
The project to redesign the current facility was designed similar to the one at Purser Family Park and was budgeted for $290,000.
Only two bids were received and both exceeded the budgeted amount.
Bark noted concerns over the work load for the small construction companies as well as having to dig underneath Miller’s Crossing,
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is looking to redesign the plan for the facility before opening the bid process for the project at a later time.
The council also heard five outside-agency funding requests for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Presentations were made for the council to take into consideration but no responses were made.
The largest funding request came from the Hill Country Transit District (“The HOP”) for the amount of $163,154 from the General Fund.
This is a 227 percent increase from last year, in which the council approved to grant them $43,235.
“We appreciate the funds given in the past and we appreciate what you can give this year,” Darrell Burtner, the HOP’s director of urban operations.
The transit district has needed to dip into its reserve funds over the past five years while revenue declined as expenses continued to increase.
Harker Heights paid an average of $1.44 per passenger ride by the city’s residents based on the city’s current contribution. The increase requested would cost the city closer to $5 a ride.
The district also plans to request more funds from Copperas Cove, Killeen, Belton and Temple.
Four other outside agencies presented funding requests Tuesday:
The Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas requested $50,000 from the General Fund, which is the same amount they have received in previous years.
Daniel Hall, vice president of Resource Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas, delivered a presentation about the impact of the council’s support on the youth of Harker Heights.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo presented a request for $50,000 for scholarships.
Harker Heights has granted $50,000 toward scholarship in past fiscal years but reduced the amount to $25,000 in the Fiscal Year 2017-2018.
The council’s budget retreat for the Year 2018 budget proposed reducing TAMU-CT funding to $0.
After his presentation, Nigliazzo called forward two former recipients of the scholarship to demonstrate the direct impact of the funds, as one of the former students now teaches at Harker Heights High School.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence requested $22,500 from the Hotel Motel Fund and $40,000 from the General Fund for chamber operations.
Harker Heights Head Start requested $6,400 from the General Fund in order to help repave the parking area and offset operating expenses.
This is the first time Head Start has requested funding from the city.
“We’re worth investing in,” said Janell Frazier, the general director, who made the presentation to the council.
The council also unanimously approved several other items Tuesday:
• The rezoning designation of an R-1 (one-family dwelling district) to R1-R (rural-one family dwelling district) on properties at Withers Way and Comanche Gap Road.
• A request for preliminary/final plat for the purpose of extending city infrastructure on property located at 331 Indian Trail.
• A request for alcohol services for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Central Texas Food, Wine & Brew Festival at 2410 Community Park.
• Financing in the amount of $495,000 for communications equipment for police and fire departments
•A resolution awarding a contract for the Iron Chloride Odor Control System at the Rummel Road Lift Station in the amount of $88,950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.