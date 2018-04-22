Each month Harker Heights High School staff and faculty give a shout out to a staff member or members.
Two faculty members were recently voted by their peers to be the March honorees: Jamay Michael, 33, and Daniel Marroquin, 33.
Michael lives in Killeen and teaches at Harker Heights High. She has been teaching for three years with the Killeen Independent School District. She graduated from University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and attended graduate school at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, Illinois.
She is originally from Killeen. Her grandfather retired in Killeen, bringing the family to the area.
“I only left this area to attend graduate school and then I came back,” said Michael.
She does community work with her church, G3 Church, off of Elms Road.
“My church supports other churches. I am a advisor for the Future Farmers of America Club,” Michael said. “I work with the kids in Interact where we try and get the community involved in things. It is like a Jr. Rowdy Club — we do community service. We are currently working on a local project and a state project. This year we did books for Africa and got several books and sent them to Africa for the kids there,” said Michael.
When asked why she thinks she got the March award, Michael said: “I am always trying to help others out. I am quick to say yes after I check my schedule and make sure that I can do what they are asking me to do.”
Daniel Marroquin lives in Killeen and teaches at Harker Heights High School. He is originally from Oklahoma City.
Marroquin has been teaching for one year. He received his bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
“I decided to teach because I started my career in journalism and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I wanted to share my love for this subject by teaching it to students.”
He said he wants to turn students into better writers.
Marroquin goes to his students’ basketball games, Knights Club vocal concerts and other after-school activities.
“I enjoy supporting my students after regular school hours. Teaching is not just a job for me it us something I take personally,” he said.
When asked about the March award, Marroquin said: “I encourage my students to be the best writers that they can be. I have had students write shout-outs about me because they find it easy to connect with me. This first year of teaching has been very challenging but also very rewarding at the same time. I enjoy making meaningful connections with my students.”
Marroquin teaches English and Michael teaches biology.
They both enjoy working at Harker Heights High and said they are thankful for the supportive staff that they work with on a daily basis.
