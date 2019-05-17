The Harker Heights Kiwanis Club hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Tuesday at the St. Paul Hasang Parish Center.
More than 40 students, parents, nine campus leaders from Harker Heights High School and Kiwanis Club members were in attendance.
Five students received $1,500 scholarships.
One student, Harker Heights High School junior Sanayia Keeton, was named the first recipient of the General Robert M. Shoemaker Citizenship Award.
Keeton has won several academic awards and is well known for her volunteer spirit. She is a junior in the Texas Bioscience Institute.
HHHS counselor Kimberly Schultz said, “We’re honored to have Sanayia at our school where her academic awards include the Academic Achievement Award for three years, and A-Honor Roll for three years.
“Her community service includes Wreaths for Vets, H-E-B Food for Sharing, Food for Families, helping teachers set up their classrooms and Texas Harlem Globe Trotters,” Schultz said. “She knows how to take care of those around her and we’re honored and proud that she is the first student to receive this award on behalf of her school.”
A permanent plaque will be placed on display at HHHS bearing Keeton’s name as the first recipient of the award. Tukie Shoemaker, wife of the late general, also placed a medallion around Keeton’s neck.
Another special award went to Kylie McKinzie, recipient of the Sophomore of the Year award. McKenzie has been nominated by the club for a scholarship from the Kiwanis Foundation that will be awarded at the Kiwanis Texas/Oklahoma District Convention in August.
“We wish her the best in this competition,” said David McClure, scholarship chairman.
P.R. Cox Scholarships were awarded to Brianna Reed and Tulsi Patel. Destiny Johnson did not attend the luncheon but will also receive the P.R. Cox scholarship.
The H.B. Davis Scholarship went to Peyton Heidbrink.
Receiving the Maj. Gen. Stewart C. Meyer JROTC Scholarship was Juan Nava.
The president of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club is Jody Nicholas, who served as master of ceremonies.
