Technology is the highlight of the weekend for younger patrons at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Registered participants for the Coding With Kids learn introductory coding skills from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Registered participants for the Teen Coding Workshop learn introductory coding skills from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Featured programs this week encourage creativity and curiosity.
Anime fans enjoy anime episodes and snacks during Anime Matinee Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Maker Monday is where creative types ages 5 to 12 design and create from the materials provided by the library 2 p.m. Monday.
Tech Tuesday offers hands-on experience for ages 5 to 12 in the world of technology 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Slammin’ Shadow Puppets features Austinite Matt Sandbank and his traveling shadow theater 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Rocks gives future scientists ages 5 to 12 an opportunity to discover how it does at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Families meet community helpers from the City of Harker Heights during Community Helpers Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give.”
Here are some books to help all ages prepare for educational and life goals:
“ASVAB Study Guide”;
“Calling All Minds,” by Temple Grandin;
“College Admission 101: Simple Answers to Tough Questions about College Admissions and Financial Aid,” by Robert Franek;
“GED Preparation.” by Trivium;
“Job Interview Tips For People With Not-So-Hot Backgrounds,” by Caryl Rae Krannich;
“Make Your Bed: Little Things that Can Change Your Life,” by William McRaven;
“The Politics Book,” by Dorling Kindersley;
“SAT Premier,” by Kaplan;
“Special Needs In The Early Years: Partnership and Participation,” by Rebecca Crutchley;
“THEA: Texas Higher Education Assessment,” by Sandra Luna McCune.
