The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers choices of holiday programs and activities.
Weekend activities:
A Special Holiday Movie Showing at the Library begins the holidays for teens at 2 p.m. Friday.
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh tournaments will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday for ages 8 to 17.
This week at the library:
Share memories of holiday music on Monday. Baby Christmas Music is just right for newborns to 18 months and begins at 9 a.m. Toddler Christmas Music offers ages 3 to 6 a fun and lively mixture of songs and music at 10 a.m.
Library holiday hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The library will be closed Tuesday and reopen for regular business hours at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs during Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Rhymes, fingerplays, and songs feature early literacy skills during Toddler Time at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Harker Heights Public Library’s New Year’s Eve Party for families celebrates the coming year at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Enjoy a selection of stories,mostly fiction, featuring animals and adventures for juvenile readers available from the library catalog.
“Gator, Gator, Gator,” by Daniel Bernstrom;
“Geronimo Stilton Reporter; Operation Shufongfong,” by Geronimo Stilton;
“How To Eat Pizza,” by Jon Burgerman;
“I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!” by Karen Beaumont;
“I’m In Charge,” by Jeanne Willis;
“Inkling,” by Kenneth Oppel;
“Interrupting Chicken And The Elephant Of Surprise,” by David Ezra Stein;
“Lafayette! A Revolutionary War Tale,” by Nathan Hale;
“Little Mole, Please Open The Door!” by Orianne Lallemand;
“Owls Are Good At Keeping Secrets,” by Sara O’Leary;
“Penguinaut!” by Marcie Colleen;
“Small Walt And Mo The Tow,” by Elizabeth Verdick.
