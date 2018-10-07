Activities for children, teens, and adults at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this week focus on fun, fitness and fire safety.
Fiber artists meet 4 p.m. Saturday. Crafters are invited to bring their latest project to work on or to share with others.
Registered participants for Stepping Stones will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
Get ready to Move It, Groove It, Shake It! at 10 a.m. Monday.
This program helps develops motor skills for ages 3 to 6. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Girls’ Night Out Halloween Crafting Evening is at 6 p.m. Tuesday and offers a fun and creative crafting event with a Halloween theme.
The Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday to share helpful hints, writing resources, and friendly feedback.
Look, listen, and learn tips to be aware and stay safe for the whole family during Fire Prevention Night at 6 p.m. Thursday. Meet experts on fire safety from the local fire stations.
The newly formed Graphic Novel Discussion Club announces it first selection, “Faith: Hollywood and Vine,” by Jody Houser, Francis Portela, and Marguerite Sauvage, which will be discussed at the Tuesday, Nov. 6 meeting.
Finding a good read is easy at the library. Here are just a few of the new arrivals:
“Broken Ice,” by Matt Goldman;
“Closer Than You Know,” by Brad Parks;
“Come Rain Or Come Shine,” by Jan Karon;
“Ericka Kane,” by Kiki Swinson;
“French Exit: A Tragedy of Manners,” by Patrick deWitt;
“The House Of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea;
“Light It Up,” by Nicholas Petrie;
“The Lucky Ones,” by Tiffany Reisz;
“The Mystery Of Three Quarters,” by Sophie Hannah;
“The Which Way Tree,” by Elizabeth Crook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.