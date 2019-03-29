The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is a dynamic resource for all members of the community. Featured this week are two children’s programs, one adult’s program, and a tax season service — all to be found at the library.
Wednesdays offer two programs for young minds filled with curiosity and questions. The first is the Homeschool Club, which is designed to introduce a variety of subjects that are typically of interest to the ages of 6 to 10.
Learning at the library is boosted by the immediacy of books on hand to encourage further exploration of a topic that captures the imagination. The Homeschool Club meets at 11 a.m. in the Story Room.
The second program is the Science Club, which provides an interactive experience with science, technology, engineering, and maybe even math for ages 6 to 10.
Again, learning is supported with reading and educational materials available for check out. The Science Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Technical Services.
The Book Discussion Group announces Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko” as the selection for discussion at its April 18 meeting. Formats available for this title are eBook and eAudio through RBdigital, eBook through OverDrive, and print.
The Harker Heights Library and Activities Center is the place to find tax help. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site will help with tax return preparation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Saturday. For information, call Mike Deluane at 254-654-0077.
Explore food creativity this spring with these new titles in the library catalog:
“American Cookie: The Snaps, Drops, Jumbles, Tea Cakes, Bars & Brownies That We Have Loved for Generations,” by Anne Byrn;
“Cravings: Hungry for More,” by Chrissy Teigen;
“Double Awesome Chinese Food: Irresistible and Totally Achievable Recipes from Our Chinese-American Kitchen,” by Margaret Li;
“Oven To Table: Over 100 One-Pot and One-Pan Recipes for Your Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More,” by Jan Scott;
“Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking,” by Albert Lukas.
