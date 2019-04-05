Invest in a new interest at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Craft, science and writing programs fill out the week.
Fiber Frenzy brings together knitters, crocheters, and other hand crafters at 4 p.m. Saturday. New crafters are welcome to join in the frenzy.
It is a new month, and with it a new program at 10 a.m. Monday: Move It, Groove It, Shake It!
Ages 3 to 6 years get in on the fun and build motor, social, and early literacy skills. This is a first come, first serve program, so please sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Want to enjoy the simpler times of your childhood? Meet up at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Adult Coloring Night and get in touch with your creative self.
Join other local writers with the Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday with readings, friendly critiques, and the latest information on the craft of writing.
Explore a new topic this week with the Homeschool Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Put a little more science in your week with the Science Club at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It is Science Night At The Library at 6 p.m. Thursday with fun science activities and projects designed for family participation.
New arrivals for fascinated reading include:
