Beginning with crafting and finishing with a cosplay dance, the place to be this week is the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. And in between are activities for children, teens, and adults.
Featured activities:
The Paper Crafts Club meets at 11 a.m. Saturday to create fun, unique and colorful craft pieces.
Registered participants for the Stepping Stones Workshop meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
Move It, Groove It, Shake It! starts the week out right with a fun movement program for ages 3 to 6 at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Jesmym Ward’s “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” winner of the 2017 National Book Award.
It is Science Night at the Library, and families can participate in science-themes crafts, experiments, and reading at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Teens can spend a relaxed afternoon at the library with Early Out Afternoon Movie at 2 p.m. Friday.
Afterhours at the library will be spellbinding with a Halloween Cosplay and Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Attendees are invited to wear steampunk, superhero, anime or any other family costume — or to just show up for the fun, which includes food, dancing and games.
Get spellbound with reading with these plot-twisting young adult titles:
“A Map Of Days,” by Ransom Riggs;
“Buried Beneath The Baobab Tree,” by Adaobi Nwaubani;
“The Dark Descent Of Elizabeth Frankenstein,” by Kiersten White;
“Fierce Like A Firestorm,” by Lana Popovic;
“Give The Dark My Love,” by Beth Revis;
“Heretics Anonymous,” by Katie Henry;
“The Iron Flower,” by Laurie Forest;
“Mirage,” by Somaiya Daud;
“My Not-So-Still Life,” by Liz Gallagher;
“Out Of The Easy,” by Ruta Sepetys;
“See All The Stars,” by Kit Frick;
“Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women and Witchcraft,” edited by Jessica Spotswood and Tess Sharpe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.