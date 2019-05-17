The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers relaxing, informative, and entertaining activities this weekend.
Take some time to relax this weekend at the library. Learn fast and simple ways to pamper yourself at Homemade Spa Day at 10 a.m. Saturday. Make a personalized sugar scrub with ingredients provided to try at home.
Brush up on practical survival skills at the Zombie Survival Challenge sponsored by Fort Hood Girl Scout Troop 20301, also at 10 a.m. Saturday.
All ages can learn how to keep safe in a disaster. Take the Zombie Survival Challenge in Activities Center Room A.
Have fun with friends during Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon tournament hosted by the library from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for ages 8 to 17. Children under 11 must have parental supervision.
More weekend library fun can be found at Epically Geeky Expo with Sewing Spectacular on Saturday and Sherlock Mystery Solving on Sunday.
For ticket prices, locations, and schedule of events, go to www.egx.ctcd.edu.
Volunteering at the library this summer is a great way to serve your community and earn hours for clubs and classes. For information, call Rose at 254-953-5491.
Among the newly arrived young adult titles just in time for summer reading are:
“Broken Throne,” by Victoria Aveyard;
“For Darkness Shows The Stars,” by Diana Peterfreund;
“The Gilded Wolves,” by Roshani Chokshi;
“How To Make Friends With The Dark,” by Kathleen Glasgow;
“Izzy + Tristan,” by Shannon Dunlap;
“Lumberjanes: Time after Crime,” by Shannon Watters;
“Mirror, Mirror,” by Jen Calonita;
“Other Words For Smoke,” by Sarah Maria Griffin;
“The Queen’s Resistance,” by Rebecca Ross;
“Queen’s Shadow,” by E. K. Johnston;
“Road Tripped,” by Pete Hautman;
“Sky Without Stars,” by Jessica Brody;
“Voices: The Final Hours of Joan of Arc,” by David Elliott;
“We Rule The Night,” by Claire Eliza Bartlett;
“XL,” by Scott Brown.
