The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is a good place to keep new year’s resolutions with books and programs for a wide variety of interests throughout the week.
Paper Crafts Club invites families interested in paper crafts to meet at 11 a.m. Saturday for creative paper crafting.
Little Steamers for Babies gives special attention to developing gross motor skills through games and fun activities. The session begins at 9 a.m. Monday. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk.
Little Steamers for Preschoolers teaches games involving jumping, climbing, stacking large blocks — just the thing to guide the beginnings of an active, healthy lifestyle. Session begins at 10 a.m. Monday. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk.
Homeschoolers Club caters to the interests of ages 6 to 10 with activities, workshops, and learning events at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, offers an interactive experience in science for ages 6 to 12 and parents or guardians.
Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday. The club will discuss Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less,” winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Birthday celebrations are in order for everyone during Family Fun Night at the Library 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fans of the poet and storyteller Edgar Allan Poe ages 12 to 17 celebrate his birthday at the library at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.
The Heights Library Holistic Health Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan 19.
New reads for the new year include this in the library catalog:
“Button Man,” by Andrew Gross;
“The Collector’s Apprentice,” by Barbara Shapiro;
“Everything Under,” by Daisy Johnson;
“The Golden Child,” by Wendy James;
“A Ladder To The Sky,” by John Boyne;
“Milkman,” by Anna Burns;
“Mother India,” by Tova Reich;
“The Sisters Of The Winter Wood,” by Rena Rossner;
“What We Owe,” by Golnaz Hashemzadeh Bonde;
“The Winter Soldier,” by Daniel Mason.
