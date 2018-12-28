Enjoy an hour or an afternoon at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library as the holiday season continues with activities focusing on the new year.
The library brings weekend fun for fans of Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh. Ages 8 to 17 can enjoy an afternoon of tournament fun from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This week at the library focuses on fun for the very young.
Baby and Toddler New Year’s Eve Party starts at 9 a.m. Monday.
Ring in the new year bright and early with a mix of music and games just right for newborns to age three that parents and guardians will also enjoy.
To celebrate New Year’s Day, the library closes at noon Monday for the holiday and resumes regular business hours at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Begin the new year with Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Children ages 3 to 6 and parents or guardians learn literacy and life skills together through stories, rhymes, music, and creative movement.
Younger siblings are welcome.
Toddler Time at 9 a.m. Thursday starts the new year right with an energized program full of fun for newborns and toddlers learning life and literacy skills through stories, fingerplays music, and rhymes.
A good book to read is no farther away than the Heights library catalog, and here are some of the most popular books patrons are reading.
“The Boatbuilder,” by Daniel Gumbiner;
“Calypso,” by David Sedaris;
“Flights,” by Olga Tokarczuk;
“The Great Believers,” by Rebecca Makkai;
“Hippie,” by Paulo Coelho;
“The House Of Unexpected Sisters,” by Alexander McCall Smith;
“The Kinship Of Secrets,” by Euginia Kim;
“The Labyrinth Of The Spirits,” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón;
“Transcription,” by Kate Atkinson;
“The Traveling Cat Chronicles,” by Hiro Arikawa.
