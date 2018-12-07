Gear up for the holidays with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Weekend craft workshops, weekday storytimes and evening family times offer everyone holiday events.
Create holiday-themed paper crafts during the Great Holiday Card Make & Take with the Paper Crafts Club at 11 a.m. Saturday. Customize greeting cards, scrapbook memory pages, and even 3-D paper crafts to celebrate the holidays.
Set a festive mood with an easy-to-make wreath during the Holiday Wreath Making Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday. Adults, teens, and supervised children are invited to bring their creativity. Supplies are provided by the library.
Baby Art Exploration at 9 a.m. Monday combines motor skills with different art mediums for newborns to toddlers.
Toddler Art Exploration at 10 a.m. Monday gives ages 3 to 6 an introduction to different art mediums.
Holiday Story Times at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday combine holiday stories and songs for preschoolers to enjoy.
Need help untangling a plot? Meet up with the Writer’s Support Group 6 p.m. Wednesday for ideas and tips to make your writing work for you.
Celebrate Grinch Night with the whole family at 6 p.m. Thursday with songs, crafts, and the story of why the Grinch steals Christmas and how he gives it back.
The latest in young adult books about past world, future worlds, and other worlds available in the library catalog include:
“Beneath The Citadel,” by Destiny Soria;
“Blanca & Roja,” by Anna-Marie McLemore;
“The Boneless Mercies,” by April Genevieve Tucholke;
“Charlie Hernández & The Leagues Of Shadows,” by Ryan Calejo;
“Crossing The Line,” by Simone Elkeles;
“The Deepest Roots,” by Miranda Asebedo;
“Dry,” by Neal Shusterman;
“For A Muse Of Fire,” by Heidi Heilig;
“A Heart In A Body In The World,” by Deb Caletti;
“Kingdom Of The Blazing Phoenix,” by Julie Dao;
“A Map Of Days,” by Ransom Riggs;
“Muse Of Nightmares,” by Laini Taylor.
