Teens can volunteer at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with a variety of duties that will make earning hours for classes and clubs fun. For information on the library’s volunteer program, call Rose Ramon at 254-953-5491 and begin your community service project.
Activities this week at the library:
Customizing a paper crafts project is fun and easy when the Paper Crafts Club meets at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Want a little more science in your week? Ages 7 to 12 explore a branch of science at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Younger siblings are welcome with parental supervision.
Writers can give or receive feedback and tips for the writing process with the Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
It is Science Night for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Thursday. Delve into science with an experiment, books, and related science activities.
Registration has begun for Stepping Stones — A Family Place Program, a five-week program to help parents and children learn together through play. Early Literacy, Nutrition, Child Development, Music, and Language/Speech Development are the topics for this year’s program. To register, call 254-953-5491 or visit the library.
Organic gardening to scale with local food crops is the focus of these timely titles in the library catalog.
“Any Size, Anywhere Edible Gardening: The No Yard, No Time, No Problem Way to Grow Your Own Food,” by William Moss;
“The Doable Off-Grid Homestead: Cultivating A Simple Life by Hand, On a Budget,” by Stewart Stonger;
“The Rodale Book Of Composting: Simple Methods to Improve Your Soil, Recycle Waste, Grow Healthier Plants, and Create an Earth-Friendly Garden,” edited by Fern Marshall Bradley, Barbara W. Ellis, and Ellen Phillips;
“Rodale’s Ultimate Encyclopedia Of Organic Gardening: The Indispensable Green Resource for Every Gardener,” edited by Grace Gershuny and Deborah L. Martin;
“Texas Fruit & Vegetable Gardening,” by Greg Grant.
