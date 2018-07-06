This week the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is the central location for summer fun with Summer Reading Club, camps for sewing and writing, and a magic show.
Fiber Frenzy meets at 4 p.m. Saturday to work on fiber arts projects.
Join other anime fans at 2p.m. Monday for anime episodes and snacks during Anime Matinee Monday.
Registered Sewing Camp participants meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to learn introductory skills and explore their interest in fiber arts.
Learn or refresh basic MS Office skills for Word, PowerPoint, and Excel during the Tech Tuesday Workshop at the library 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Experience Magical Mayhem at the library 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday when Todd McKinney astounds the crowd with his brand of magic.
Join other local writers for support, tips, and idea development 6 p.m. Wednesday at the regular meeting of the Writer’s Support Group.
Then bring your writing project to the Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In 6 p.m. Friday for an evening of intense writing. The camp will be held in Activities Room C.
Families who have registered for the Library’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will meet fellow housemates during a special after-hours evening beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Books of interest:
“9 Rules Of Engagement: A Military Brat’s Guide to Life and Success,” by Harris Faulkner;
“Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World – And Why Things are Better than You Think,” by Hans Rosling;
“Fascism: A Warning,” by Madeleine Korbel Albright;
“The Solo Travel Handbook: Practical Tips and Inspiration for a Safe, Fun and Fearless Trip,” by Sarah Reid;
“Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country,” by Tim Scott;
“Unstoppable: My Live so Far,” by Maria Sharapova;
“We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories that are Funny, Complicated, and True,” by Gabrielle Union.
