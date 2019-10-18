From Halloween party to book sale, the coming week will be fun at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

Family Non-spooky Halloween Party is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is hosting a Scooby-Doo Short Mystery, a costume contest, and much more fun. This is a candy-free program and will be in Activities Room A.

