Celebrate the holidays with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

Join library staff in celebrating Storybook Holidays at Market Heights co-hosted by the Harker Heights Public Library and the Market Heights Barnes & Noble 7 p.m. Friday. All ages will enjoy stories, music, crafts, and meeting costumed characters like Elsa, Elf on the Shelf, Pikachu, and others.

