As the school year comes to an end, summer vacation begins.
This means that the people over at the Harker Heights Public Library have been hard at work planning a host of programs and events for the month of June for people of all ages, from kids to adults, to include unique, regular Wednesday morning programs sure to delight everyone.
The library’s summer reading club will officially begin with the Big Truck Show on Wednesday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event will feature big trucks from the fire department and police department, as well as construction equipment.
Wednesday, June 12 is Out of this World Science Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A mobile planetarium will be set up in the library with shows on the night sky every 20 minutes.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said, “We will have other stations of science outside and in the library ... It is like a large science fair.”
She said the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation truck and Texas A&M Central Texas will both be there, and the event will also have bounce houses and other activities.
June 19 is the Stars at Night Texas Showcase with two showings, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
Hairston said, “The Stars at Night is a celebration of Texas and will include a Texas Puppet Show and Texas-themed activities to follow.”
June 26 features the Creature Teacher Belinda Henry and her traveling live animal program. This also has two showings, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
Every Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. children from the ages of 5 to 12 can enjoy Maker Mondays.
During this program, children will be given materials to make different craft projects.
Friday mornings will see a similar program, Friday Morning Makers, which Hairston said is more challenging and meant for children who are accompanied by an adult to guide them, as well as teens and adults.
Tuesday afternoons bring a new program, Out of this World Wellness, beginning June 4, and held from 2 to 3 p.m. This is a fitness program for children ages 5 to 12.
Hairston said, “Each week, we will have a different fitness lesson for children followed by a quick wellness class. Advent Health is our partner for this program and will be providing the fitness instructors as well as teaching our short wellness lessons.
“Children will learn about concepts like trust, healthy interpersonal relationships, choosing healthy foods, and more,” Hairston said.
“We will host Kickboxing, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Kids Zumba. This program will require release forms to be completed by a parent or guardian before the class.”
Beginning June 5, Stellar Science Club will be held every Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. It is designed for children ages 5 to 12.
Family Nights will still be held every Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m. For June, Family Nights will be Reading Rovers on June 6, Science Night on June 13, Community Helper Night on June 20, and Maker Night on June 27.
The teen pool party will be held on June 7 from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Carl Levin Outdoor Pool.
The event will have swimming, snacks, and a deejay. This event is for teens ages 12 to 17 only, and gate admission rates do apply.
Also for teens, June 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. is the art program Sharpie Coffee Mugs, during which teens can use a Sharpie to draw designs on coffee mugs, which will then be baked-in so the designs will be permanent.
No registration is required, and materials will be provided.
Summer programming for adults begins with Yoga with Tawni on June 1 at 10 a.m.
Space is limited, so it is suggested you arrive early, and you must bring your own yoga mat and bottled water.
Adults can “Get Crafty” on June 4 at 6 p.m. Art projects and materials will be provided, and no experience is required to participate.Fun for the whole family,
Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. will feature “The Science of Spin” with yo-yo and spin-top champion, Val Oliver.
Finally, a women’s health and wealth conference will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m.
Physical and mental health and wealth-building strategies will be discussed. Please register for this event online at Eventbrite.
