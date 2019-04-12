Your weekend is easy to plan with a visit to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, where all kinds of activities and interests are concentrated in one place.
The STEAM DREAM Arts & Science Festival 2019 at the Library and Activities Center is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visit to see what the world of STEAM has to offer with FortHood Girls Scout Troop 20301 hosting the STEAM Activity Room, and interactive activities, demonstrations, and installations by other local groups to cover every part of STEAM. Best of all, this is a free family fun event.
Top off the day with a little magic. The Fantastic Kent Cummins and the Amazing Adele, a grandfather-granddaughter team, bring magic to the Library and Activities Center 2 p.m. Saturday. This is a FREE family fun event.
The week has fun and educational programs for children.
Monday at 10 a.m. is when Move It, Groove It, Shake It gives children ages 3 to 6, and younger siblings, a place for fun play-based learning of building motor, social, and early literacy skills.
This popular program is first come, first serve, so please sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Learn rhymes, songs, sign language, and more Tuesday at 9 and 10 a.m. during Baby Steps Lapsit. Children ages newborn to 18 months and parents or guardians work together in creative play for a fun learning experience.
The hunt is on with the Easter Egg Hunt In The Library special event. The whole family will enjoy Easter stories and an Easter egg hunt at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Children’s Room. Eggs are candy-free for a healthier lifestyle choice.
This week’s featured program for adults:
The Book Discussion Club discusses Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko” 6 p.m. Thursday.
