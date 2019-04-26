The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is hosting two special events this weekend.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale has early bird hours from 4 to 6 p.m. today and a full day of book buying on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, toys — all gently used — are also for sale This is an opportunity to support special programs and events that the library offers the community.
The Local Author Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, gives readers and aspiring writers a chance to meet local authors and pick up a copy of their latest books.
Start the week with some fun. Move It, Groove It, Shake It! is an energized program that build motor, social, and early literacy skills for ages 3 to 6 at 10 a.m. Monday. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Reading Rovers at 6 p.m. Thursday combines relaxing and reading, drawing, telling a story, or reciting a poemin this special club.
The Book Discussion Club announces Barbara Kingsolver’s “Unsheltered” as the subject of its May 16 meeting. Print, audio, eReader, and eAudio editions are available for participants to reserve.
The Bluebonnets are blooming, and the Monarch butterflies are migrating, making this an appropriate time to celebrate Earth Day with these titles:
“Birds Of Texas Bird Nature Kit,” by Keith Arnold;
“Butterfly Nature Kit: A Field Guide to Butterflies of Texas,” by Raymond Neck;
“Curious Critters: Texas,” by David FitzSimmons;
“Explore Texas: A Nature Travel Guide,” by Mary Parker;
“Hummingbirds Of Texas With Their New Mexico And Arizona Ranges,” by Clifford Eugene Shackelford;
“Insects Of Texas: A Practical Guide,” by David Hugh Kattes;
“Texas Bug Book: The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly,” by Howard Garrett;
“Trees Of Texas: An Easy Guide to Leaf Identification,” by Carmine Stahl;
“Wildflowers Of Texas Field Guide,” by Nora Bowers;
“Wildflowers, Trees, And Shrubs Of Texas,” by Delena Tull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.