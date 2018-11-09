Celebrate Harker Heights Children’s Book Week with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 16.
Special activities highlight literacy and encourage reading confidence in children.
Create Ready Readers is the theme of the library’s Early Literacy Fair 2018 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Special guest is Ms. Kat, a musical performance artist who engages children’s interest with real and improvised musical instruments, and creative expression activities of dance and play-acting storybook plots.
Literacy can be lighthearted, and Miss Amanda proves how during Family Literacy Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Miss Amanda’s Favorite Things features a mash-up of her favorite books, songs, and rhymes. A free book for children ages 15 and younger will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
Other programs next week focus on reading or writing.
Writers participating in this year’s NaNoWriMo challenge meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a dose of support and chocolate.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Amor Towles’ “A Gentleman In Moscow.”
NaNoWriMo Special Write-In Event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Writers meet in Activity Room C.
Please note: The library will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day and will resume regular business hours 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Fun reading can be found in the library catalog and includes:
“The Crocodile And The Dentist,” by Taro Gomi;
“Elbow Grease,” by John Cena;
“The Ersatz Elevator,” by Lemony Snicket;
“Journey Of The Pale Bear,” by Susan Fletcher;
“Last Stop On The Reindeer Express,” by Maudie Powell-Tuck;
“The Little i Who Lost His Dot,” by Kimberlee Gard;
“Megabat,” by Anna Humphrey;
“Polar Bear,” by Hugh Roome;
“Rosie Revere And The Raucous Riveters,” by Andrea Beaty;
“So Many Sounds,” by Tim McCanna;
“True Colors!: The Story of Crayola,” by Jesse Burton.
