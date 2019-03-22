There is fun this weekend for children and youths at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and the bonus is both activities are registration free.
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh Mini Battles begin at 1 p.m. Saturday for ages 8 to 17. Bring your own cards and have a blast battling it out. If you are under age 11, bring an adult with you.
Building Blocks Club for ages 12 and younger offers a chance for hands-on engineering creativity with LEGO and Magna blocks and more at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Begin the week with a musical adventure. Mother Goose On The Loose is at 9 a.m. Monday for ages 18 months and younger, and at 10 a.m. for ages up to 5 years.
The Homeschool Club is just right for inquiring minds ages 6 to 10 to explore a new educational topic at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A midweek fun with science activity for ages 6 to 10 is happening at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the Science Club.
Busy Builders offers all kinds of building supplies for an evening of engineering fun for the family. Lincoln Logs, LEGOs, Magna tiles, and jumbo blocks are on hand and the building fun starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Board books and story books bring reading and adventure together, and how-to books combine reading and learning in this list of recent additions to the library catalog:
“The Baltimore Bandit,” by David Kelly;
“Bloom Boom!” by April Pulley Sayre;
“Born To Rock,” by James Patterson;
“Building A Website,” by Alexa Kurzius;
“The Case Of The Berry Burglars,” by Liam O’Donnell;
“Crab Cake: Turning the Tide Together,” by Andrea Tsurumi;
“Crunch And Crack, Oink And Whack! An Onomatopoeia Story,” by Brian Cleary;
“Designing A Game,” by Jennifer Hackett;
“Digging Up Danger,” by Jacqueline West;
“Dinosaurs! A Prehistoric Touch-and-Feel Adventure!” by Jeffrey Burton.
