Art and science head the list of activities this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Recycled Art gives new life to objects, and teens can create images with recycled pages and markers during a Book Page Project event at 4 p.m. Monday.
Drop into the library for a short program of science fun with Science Snippets for ages 7 to 12 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Younger siblings with parental supervision can join in the science fun.
Join the Book Discussion Club at 6 p.m. Thursday for a discussion of Paula McLain’s “Love And Ruin,” a fictionalized account of Martha Gellhorn, American journalist and novelist, and the third wife of Ernest Hemingway.
Fall in love with fall and celebrate with autumn-themed stories and crafts that the whole family can enjoy at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Are you interested in using the library’s test proctoring service?
For information, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/TestProctoring.
Downloadable E-Audiobooks made available to Heights Public Library patrons through a Texas Library Grant from the Texas Book Festival can be listened to with the rbdigital app include:
“As Bright As Heaven,” by Susan Meissner;
“Brass, A Novel,” by Xhenet Aliu;
“A Long Way From Home,” by Peter Carey;
“The Mars Room,” by Rachel Kushner;
“The Masterpiece,” by Francine Rivers;
“Only Child: A Novel,” by Rhiannon Navin;
“The Sea Beast Takes A Lover: Stories,” by Michael Andreasen;
“The Sparsholt Affair,” by Alan Hollinghurst;
“Us Against You,” by Fredrik Backman;
“Winter Sisters,” by Robin Oliveira.
Or, if you prefer, visit harkerheightstx.oneclickdigital.com/ and use your library card to listen to the latest in audio books.
Use your volunteer hours at the library for school and club credit and to gain job skills. For information, call Rose at 254-953-5491.
