The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library rocks this week with a magic show, music and a cosplay dance.
The Kent Cummins Magic Show will entertain the whole family at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a magic tutorial.
Graphic arts combined with the printed word make a new kind of recycled art with the Recycled Book Page Project at 4 p.m. Saturday. No art skills are necessary to create a finished project.
Take on the creative challenge of Maker Monday at the library using the materials provided to create a masterpiece at 2 p.m. Monday.
Indulge in the world of technology and learn how technology works at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Elizabeth Kahura brings the music of Africa to Harker Heights with the Sound Of Africa for two morning shows on Wednesday, at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Take a closer look at science during Science Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Bookworms and Crafters Club brings the favorite pastimes of storytelling and crafting together for a family night of stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts 6 p.m. Thursday.
Want a little more creative fun? From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, the library’s makerspace is open for all ages to create with materials provided by the library.
Adults and teens can celebrate their fandoms with an after-hours Fantastic Fandom Cosplay party and dance 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 29. Dress in costume, mingle with other cosplayers, and enjoy the music.
The Heights Library Book Discussion Club announces Haruki Murakami’s “1Q84” as its choice for the Thursday, July 19 meeting.
A selection of books for younger readers.
“The Boy From Tomorrow,” by Camille DeAngelis;
“The Boy Who Went Magic, by A, P. Winter;
“Daddy, Me, And The Magic Hour,” by Laura Krauss Melmed;
“Dig In! 12 Easy Gardening Projects Using Kitchen Scraps,” by Kari Cornell;
“If You Had A Jetpack,” by Lisl Detlefsen;
“The Missing Baseball,” by Mike Lupica;
“Nothing Happens In This Book,” by Judy Ann Sadler.
