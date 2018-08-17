Summer fun is still available at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with this week’s lineup of programs for kids and teens.
A special event is planned for this weekend.
Fans of Harry Potter and cosplayers of all kinds can join up with library staff at Geekfest. Held on the campus of Central Texas College, Harry Potter-themed programs are scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday. Admission is required.
For information, go to www.starsatnight.org/geekfest.
This week’s programs at the library.
Maker Monday will get you ready for school with a unique craft 2 p.m. Monday.
Anime Matinee Monday offers an authentic movie experience with snacks and a movie 2 p.m. Monday.
Tech Tuesday brings the fun of technology to the library 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Puppets, Puppets, Puppets are coming to the Heights library. Miss Lisa and the library gang will put on a puppet show and teach some puppeteering tips 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Rocks at the library 2 p.m. Wednesday with another look at the world of science.
Bookworms And Crafters Club combines story time and crafts for an hour of family fun 6 p.m. Thursday.
Summer Reading Club members can log books and hours for the Summer Reading Club at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/summerreadingclub.
Rock out the rest of the summer with these new titles fresh on the shelves.
“Bikes, Toys, & Hot Boyz,” by Genesis Woods;
“The Black Widow Clique,” by Genesis Woods;
“Chaser,” by Kylie Scott;
“Half Gods,” by Akil Kumarasamy;
“Lies That Comfort And Betray,” by Rosemary Simpson;
“Love’s Grip,” by Nika Michelle;
“The Masterpiece,” by Fiona Davis;
“No Loyalty,” by Di’nesha Diamond;
“Pale As Death,” by Heather Graham;
“A Product Of The System,” by Michel Moore;
“Whistle In The Dark,” by Emma Healey.
