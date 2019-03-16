Begin the weekend at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library with a celebration of spring.
Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher returns to perform an eclectic musical program at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) in an After-Hours Special Family Event.
This week’s programs:
Mother Goose On The Loose at 9 and 10 a.m. Monday is a musical adventure for parents and preschoolers to enjoy together.
Homeschool Club provides an educational topic of interest just right for ages 6 to 10 at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club brings the world of science to the fingertips of ages 6 to 10 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Younger siblings are welcome with parental supervision.
Craft Maker Night at 6 p.m. Thursday offers different kinds of crafts to try out for the fun of learning and creating.
The library is host to a lively literary conversation with the Book Discussion Club at 6 p.m. Thursday when Tara Westover’s “Educated: A Memoir,” shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography, is discussed.
Central Texas Reading Jamboree continues with a Read Across Central Texas challenge. For information, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/ReadAcrossCentralTexas.
For the latest reading finds, go to the library catalog for these and other books:
“Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” by Dav Pilkey;
“Fearless Mary: The Adventures of Mary Fields, Stagecoach Driver,” by Tami Charles;
“Geronimo On Ice!” by Geronimo Stilton;
“The Impossible Crime,” by Mac Barnett;
“The Journey Of York: The Unsung Hero of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” by Hasan Davis;
“Little Owl’s Snow,” by Divya Srinivasan;
“Mia Mayhem Learns To Fly,” by Kara West;
“The Ninjabread Man,” by C. J. Leigh;
“Pop-Up Ocean,” by Ingela Arrhenius;
“Rise Of The Dragons,” by Angie Sage;
“RomeosaurusAnd Juliet Rex,” by Mo O’Hara;
“Rotten!: Vultures, Beetles, Slime and Nature’s Other Decomposers,” by Anita Sanchez;
“The Smoking Hourglass,” by Jennifer Bell.
