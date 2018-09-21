It may be the end of summer, but the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library still fits the bill for educational fun and family events. Check out this week’s activities.
Explore your engineering aptitudes using a variety of building block materials with the Building Blocks Club at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Introducing parents and children to STEAM concepts, Little Steamers focuses on the learning experiences of children 18 months and younger at 9 a.m. Monday, and on children 19 months to age 5 at 10 a.m.
Mix learning with hands-on fun and the result is the Homeschool Club. Meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday for an hour devoted to one educational topic.
September Superhero Storytime is supersized fun for the whole family 6 p.m. Thursday.
Toss on your cape and cruise down to the library for accurate accounts of exploits of favorite heroes and heroines.
With autumn just around the corner and the cooler weather that makes a day exploring nature enjoyable, a good option is bird watching.
This list of books covers what birds can be seen locally and where they migrate, bird-friendly foods and environments, and fun facts and folklore.
Check out one or two from the library and enjoy a day with the birds.
“Attracting And Feeding Backyard Birds,” by Carol Frischmann;
“Audubon North American Birdfeeder Guide,” by Robert Burton and Stephen Kress;
“The Backyard Bird Feeder’s Bible: The A-to-Z Guide to Feeders, Seed Mixes, Projects, and Treats,” by Sally Roth;
“Birder’s Guide To Texas,” by Edward Kutac;
“Birdology,” by Sy Montgomery;
“The Birds Of Pandemonium: Life Among the Exotic and the Endangered,” by Michele Raffin;
“National Geographic Pocket Guide To The Birds Of North America,” by Laura Erickson;
“The Secret Language Of Birds: A Treasury of Myths, Folklore & Inspirational True Stories,” by Adele Nozedar;
“Watching Birds: Reflections on the Wing,” by Ann Taylor;
“Where The Birds Are: A Travel Guide to Over 1,000 Natural Habitats, Sanctuaries, Refuges, Parks, and Preserves,” by Robert Dolezal.
