Activities this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The library will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and will resume regular business hours Saturday.
The A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday. Older teens and adults with special needs are welcome in the library, and this program offers a library experience that meets their needs.
Mother Goose On The Loose is a fun-filled musical adventure for children and parents at 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rhyme, rhythm, song and creative movement are all a part of the enjoyment of music at the library.
Sit and Knit meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Handcrafters of all kinds are welcome to bring a project to work on.
Homeschool Club meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 6 to 10.
Science Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ages 7 to 12 will explore a branch of science with a fun and educational hands-on experiment. Younger siblings are welcome with parental supervision.
Reading Rovers meets at 6 p.m. Thursday. Encouraging reading skills and reading habits, participants can read aloud to a friendly canine listener, tell a story or draw a picture.
New audio and print books:
“The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane,” by Gucci Mane;
“Jefferson’s Daughters,” by Catherine Kerrison;
“Kigurumi Guardians,” by Lily Hoshino, translated by Alethea Nibley and Athena Nibley;
“The Last Black Unicorn,” by Tiffany Haddish;
“Leonardo Da Vinci,” by Walter Isaacson;
“The Line Becomes A River: Dispatches From the Border,” by Francisco Cantú;
“The Power Of Positive Parenting,” edited by Matthew Sanders and Trevor Mazzucchelli;
“Speak: The Graphic Novel,” written by Laurie Halse Anderson and illustrated by Emily Carroll;
“Using Picture Books To Enhance Children’s Social And Emotional Literacy,” by Susan Elswick;
“The Yes Brain: How to Cultivate Courage, Curiosity, and Resilience in Your Child;” by Daniel Siegel.
