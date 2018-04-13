Here is good news for library patrons who read digital books:
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be enhancing its eBook collection through RB Digital because of a Texas Library Grant from the Texas Book Festival.
This grant will enable the library to share the diversity and breadth of literature with the entire community.
Saturday is a day for arts and sciences at the library.
The Full STEAM Ahead Arts and Sciences Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Performances by local young performers, art displays, hands-on opportunities to make music in the instrument room and with craft and science activities are the highlights of the festival.
Immediately following the festival is the Daniel Benes Science Show at 2 p.m. Demonstrations of old-school and state-of-art chemistry, physics, and electricity, with even some working scientific antiques.
Featured activities this week:
Musical adventure awaits with Mother Goose On The Loose at 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Green Thumbs Gardening with stories, songs, and more at 6 p.m. Thursday during Family Fun Night.
The Harker Heights Public Library Book Discussion Club will discuss Elif Batuman’s “The Idiot” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Collections of stories, novellas, novels, essays are some of the newly-arriving print books at the library.
“All The Names They Used For God,” by Anjali Sachdeva;
“Amish Sweethearts,” by Amy Clipston;
“The Banks Sisters Complete,” by Nikki Turner;
“Feel Free,” by Zadie Smith;
“Her Body And Other Parties,” by Carmen Maria Machado;
“Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I’m Learning to Say,” by Kelly Corrigan.
