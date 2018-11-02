November brings Mini Music and NaNoWriMo to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Mini Music has come to the librarywith rhymes, songs, creative movement for children, parents, and caregivers.
The first session is for children 18 months and younger at 9 a.m. Monday. The second session is for 19 months to 5 years at 10 a.m. Monday. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival for a musical adventure.
Older teens and adults with special needs can personalize their library experience through the A List Club at 6 p.m. Monday.
Graphic Novel Discussion Club meets 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Jody Houser’s “Faith: Hollywood and Vine.”
Older teens and adults are invited to this addition to the library’s lineup of book discussion groups.
November is National Novel Writing Month. Writers of all genres — not just novel writers — meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for writing tips, moral support, and chocolate.
Science Night at the Library at 6 p.m. Thursday involves the whole family in scientific experiments and introduces science books of interest to young readers.
The library is hosting a special after-hours NaNoWriMo Write In from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Room C of the Activity Center.
Classics, favorites, and new releases available in audio format from the library’s customized RB digital website:
“Crazy Rich Asians,” by Kevin Kwan and narrated by Lynn Chen;
“The Girl Who Drank The Moon,” by Kelly Barnhill and narrated by Christina Moore;
“Great Expectations,” by Charles Dickens and narrated by Frank Muller;
“The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” by Andrew McCall Smith and narrated by Lisette Lecat;
“The Picture Of Dorian Gray,” by Oscar Wilde and narrated by Steven Crossley;
“Sabriel,” by Garth Nix and narrated by Tim Curry;
“Ordinary Grace,” by William Kent Krueger and narrated by Rich Orlow;
“A Wrinkle In Time,” by Madeleine L’Engle and narrated by Hope Davis.
