The Harker Heights ASYMCA Wellness Center holds a wide and varied number of programs for adults, from yoga to spin to swimming. However, there are also a large number of children’s programs, as well.
For April, the ASYMCA will see both regularly scheduled and new programs, as well as one big event the whole family will want to take part in.
New to the ASYMCA is “All About Me,” a program that targets children ages 2 to 5 years. This is held every Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and is designed to work on children’s social skills in preparation for when they begin school.
These skills will be taught through crafts, games, story times, and other activities.
Executive director Sheri Yerrington said, “This is our Pre-K program ... held at the Program Center on Beeline (Lane). The class teaches social skills, curriculum, and social interaction with peers.” The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members per session.
Two cooking classes are available for children, and the classes have been expanded to two different time slots to accommodate demand.
The Little Chef class is for children ages 5 to 7, and is held on Tuesdays. The Junior Chef class is for children ages 8 to 12, and is held on Thursdays. Both classes offer time slots from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
Amanda Carlson, marketing director for the ASYMCA, said, “Both are geared toward teaching about kitchen and cooking safety and basics.”
Classes cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session; classes can be paid for at the front desk per session, but Carlson does warn that the classes are quite popular and do fill up quickly.
Mad Science Class is another newer program, intended for children ages 5-8, and is held on Mondays from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.
Carlson said of the program, “It’s a safe way for kids to explore science experiments, a fun way to explore science, and a way to get hands-on with their learning.”
The class costs $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session.
The ASYMCA offers three levels of Tae Kwon Do for children, all of which are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The first, Tiny Tigers Kwon Do, is for children ages 3 to 4, and has two time slots, 4:30 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m. The class teaches Tae Kwon Do basics such as basic blocks, kicks, and punches, as well as other skills such as flexibility, agility, and following directions.
These classes cost $18 for members and $25 for non-members per month, with a one-time registration fee of $30.
The second level of Tae Kwon Do for children is Pee Wee Tae Kwon Do, and is for ages 5 to 8. It is held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and teaches kicking combinations, footwork, and conditioning. These classes cost $30 for members and $50 for non-members per month, with a one-time $30 registration fee.
The final level of Tae Kwon Do for children is Junior Tae Kwon Do, and is for ages 9 to 15. In this class, student learn techniques similar to those of the Pee Wee class, but at an accelerated rate.
The cost for this class is also $30 for members and $50 for non-members per month. The class also has a one-time $30 registration fee.
There are two Youth Dance classes for children, both of which take place on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The first level is intended for children ages 4 to 6, and is held from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. The second level is for ages 7 to 12, and is held from 5:15 to 6 p.m.
In them, children will learn a variety of styles of dance such as ballet and modern dance. The cost for both classes is $30 for members and $50 for non-members per month.
Both kids and parents can enjoy Kids Night Out on April 6 and April 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. YMCA staff provides child care for children ages six months to 13 years, who will have dinner, movies, games, and activities, while parents can enjoy some time out of their own.
Kids Night Out costs $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
The month’s big event is Healthy Kids Day, taking place April 27 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Yerrington said, “This is a free event to the community, and is about everything to do with the health and wellness of a child. Seton (Medical Center) is a sponsor, and there will be eye doctors, dentists, physical therapists, pediatricians, and (representatives from) the City of Harker Heights police department and fire department.”
In addition to the informational booths, there will be games, activities, and even a healthy snack station.
Don’t forget that summer camp registration is going on now.
All-day camps will take place at eight different locations around the area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and there are new programs being added to the half-day morning specialty camps, such as basketball camp and cooking camp.
Yerrington said, “We’ve already had to add classes to fill the need.”
Register now to reserve your child’s spot.
For more information about the summer camps or any of the YMCA’s programs, please call 254-690-9622 or visitthe ASYMCA’s website at https://www.asymca.org/killeen-youthclasses
