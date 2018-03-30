Since last September, the parishioners of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights have been actively working to reboot their faith.
While the term may usually be associated with restarting a computer, for Chris Stefanick, an internationally recognized author, speaker and founder of Real Life Catholic, the term applies to faith.
Stefanick brought his “Reboot! Live” program to the parish hall last Wednesday night, sharing his message with nearly 700 people.
Preparations for what could be seen as the culmination of the process included monthly sessions featuring Stefanick’s videos, combined with scripture readings and discussions. More recently, during the weeks of Lent, Sunday afternoon gatherings gave people a chance to “get to know” Stefanick through his videos before he arrived.
Six other parishes in the region co-sponsored Stefanick’s visit, and approximately 100 volunteers donated their time to prepare the hall, help with parking, and drive golf carts to transport people who parked across Farm-to-Market 2410 in the Harker Heights High School lot.
Those in attendance all received “goody bags” containing two of Stefanick’s books and other information.
Nathaniel Pileri, 16, had ordered a T-shirt on the Real Life Catholic’s website, and found himself part of the volunteers. “It was an accident on my part,” he said, but a welcome one. Pileri helped set up the many rows of chairs in the parish hall and joined other members of St. Paul’s confirmation class for the program.
Dale Koebnick arrived shortly after the doors opened at 5 p.m. to be sure of getting a front-row seat. “It’s perfect timing, having this during the Lenten season,” she said. She had already bought Stefanick’s CDs online, purchasing another set Wednesday night - $10 cheaper, she chuckled.
Debbie Ponce, St. Paul’s parish secretary and wife of Deacon Alfred Ponce, was amazed that the program had sold out of tickets months early, but everyone on the waiting list managed to receive tickets to attend. “It’s truly God’s work.”
For Dannie Hefner, seeing Stefanick was something important. “I’ve seen so many of his videos, seen him do so much all over the world. I’m just expecting to see the man.”
Not only did many wish to see and hear Stefanick, but speak with him individually and snap photos with him. During the break between his talks, they lined up in the aisles.
Stefanick called the “Reboot! Live” program “a basic come-to-Jesus event.” He added that the story of Jesus is a love story. His message helps people determine “How do we live in that love?”
Stefanick’s message included “The Five Habits of Holy People,” in addition to asking those present to help support his ministry on a practical, financial level.
Priests from around the area came to St. Paul’s, making themselves available for those whose hearts were touched by Stefanick’s message and wished to avail themselves of the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
Others took home not only the inspiration to continue rebooting their faith, but T-shirts, CDs and reading material to help on that journey.
jferraro@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
