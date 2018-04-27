St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights hosted its first-ever Spring Festival on Sunday.
The fair featured activities for the entire family, and included dancing exhibitions from different countries, such as Korea and Panama, throughout the afternoon.
Parishioner Connie Duffy had a quilting booth, which blended both fundraising and community service; fair attendees could sew quilt blocks together on her sewing machines, which she would later turn into baby quilts and then donate to the Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen.
Monica Wendell, of Harker Heights, brought her 3-year-old granddaughter, saying, “I’m glad that the sun is out, the skies are blue and it’s a nice family day.”
For adults, there was a live auction, a brown bag raffle and a beer garden, as well as the raffle of a 2018 Toyota Tundra truck.
Dilsa Swift, also of Harker Heights, said, “I just want to be a part of this, have some fun and eat some good food.”
There was plenty of fun and food. The festival featured six different types of cuisines to choose from at the food tents, with a huge dessert tent loaded with baked goods.
Children of all ages could enjoy their pick of multiple game booths and face painting, face off against opponents in giant inflatable “Sumo-balls,” and even get their photo taken with a dancing T-Rex.
Twelve-year-old Max Byse of Killeen was out for the day with his family, and said the event was “pretty fun” and that, “I like the Sumo-balls the best.”
The festival was held to raise funds for a new religious education building for the church. The current education building, which holds Catholic doctrine classes for parish youths, has simply run out of space.
“We get more and more kids every year,” said Donna Perry, who headed the committee for the festival. “We’re currently having to use the education building, and also the parish hall, parish center, and parts of the church.”
Though the amount raised for the education center was not yet tallied, Perry did say, “The festival was a great success.”
“We are a youth-based church,” said parishioner Linda Littlejohn. “Our kids are number one.”
Those kids were out in force Sunday, not just to have a good time, but also to volunteer their time to the fair.
Nathaniel Pileri, 17, and Isiah Sheppard, 18, both of Harker Heights and both Columbian Squires, were on hand to help wherever they might be needed.
As business administrator for the church Buzz Gilliland said, “The kids are our future parishioners.”
For more information, go to stpaulchonghasang.org.
