Jackie McLaughlin from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service taught Harker Heights Public Library visitors simple ways to add more fruit and vegetables to their diet Saturday morning.
“I show you different opportunities, different ways and different suggestive methods on how to get more fruits and vegetables on your plate,” McLaughlin said.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides communities with quality information on healthy dieting, meal planning and food budgeting.
“Food is a big part of our culture … but people don’t realize how easy it is to prepare food at home,” Mclaughlin said.
During her class “Cooking with Jackie,” McLaughlin explained what belongs in a well-balanced diet and showed different ways how to improve daily servings of fruit and vegetables with simple recipes.
“We are not as active as people back then … and can’t eat all those sweet things so I really encourage eating more fruits and vegetables,” McLaughlin said.
She demonstrated in a few steps, how to easily make a light lemon-blueberry salad with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a fruit salad as a healthy snack or desert.
To find variety for one’s own diet, she suggested to try new fruits and vegetables on a weekly basis.
“Thanks to a safe food supply, we have a big variety,” McLaughlin said. “Why don’t we take advantage of it?”
While we have the luxury to choose between a variety of exotic fruits and vegetables, McLaughlin also pointed out the importance of thoughtful grocery shopping.
“When we waste food, we throw away nutrition,” she said.
One way to avoid excessive food waste is to get groceries ready to eat as soon as possible, she said.
“Cut up fruit and vegetables and store it in containers or little bags to get it ready to eat,” McLaughlin said.
Fruit and vegetables can also be pre-cut and frozen in the freezer to use for smoothies later on.
Another tip was to make healthy choices more appetizing.
“We eat with our eyes, so make it appealing. Use different cuts to make it interesting,” McLaughlin said. “Adding a little design to your food works especially for kids.”
However, healthy eating is a chore for the whole family.
“We truly promote family meal time,” McLaughlin said. “Turn off the TV, your phone, put away the book — 30 minutes won’t hurt.”
Instead, she suggested to let everyone help setting the table and get excited about a big meal. This way doesn’t only give families the opportunity to actively spend time together but also teach children how to eat attentively and try something new.
“Presentation is key,” she said. “Put everything on the table — most likely you pick up something new and eat it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.