The 64 members of the Heights Concert Band, under the direction of Randy Kelley, will fill the stage at the Ellison High School Auditorium to perform a Christmas Celebration, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The free concert will feature “Jingle Bell Fantasy,” “Great Songs of Christmas,” “Minor Alterations” (a selection of familiar Christmas tunes all played in a minor key) and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring vocal soloist Joshua McMiller, a sophomore at Killeen High School.

