The Heights Concert Band will host “A Patriotic Celebration,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at the Killeen High School Auditorium.
The public is invited to the concert and there is no admission charge.
Under the direction of Randy Kelley, assistant director of Fine Arts for the Killeen Independent School District, The Band Room in Harker Heights sponsors the 63-member band.
Several charter members have played in the band for the past 38 years.
The late Carlton R. Morris founded the Heights Concert Band in 1978.
Morris died in January 2017. Kelley became conductor in March 2017.
The membership of the Heights Concert Band consists of retired and current band directors, instrumental enthusiasts and also students who participate as apprentice musicians.
The band is a voluntary organization with members from as far away as Austin, Belton, Copperas Cove, Temple, Rogers, Troy, Lampasas in addition to Killeen and Harker Heights.
Due to its close proximity to Fort Hood, the band is host to many members with a military connection of active duty, dependent and retired.
