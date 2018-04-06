Each month the faculty and staff at Harker Heights High School gives a shout-out to any staff member they believe deserves one for going above and beyond their job duties.
Once the month ends they add up all the shout-outs and the two teachers who receive the most for that month end up as teachers of the month.
For the month of February, that award went to Michael Carlisle and Michelle Ernst.
Ernst, 44, who is originally from North Carolina, teaches journalism and advanced journalism.
According to Ernst, her class produces “a real newspaper.”
Ernst shares her lesson plans with others if they need them.
“I think it’s important for fellow teachers to share what they are working on in the classroom and what works in their classroom. This helps support other teachers,” Ernst said.
Ernst’s students had posters placed around the school and created positive responses as to how school shootings might be avoided.
Some of her students’ responses were, “Help someone in class that looks stressed;” “The smallest things or acts of kindness can change the climate of the school”; I think by giving 17 people one compliment or tell them why they are special to you could make the school a better place.”
Mrs. Ernst believes this assignment is what got her nominated as staff of the month.
“Teaching is the most important way to make a difference,” she said. “It is challenging every day and never boring. You make impressions with students that last a lifetime. I like to see students succeed in life. When I see the students chasing their dreams, it makes me feel like I am a part of something bigger. I follow some of my past students on social media after they graduate so I can see all of this,” Ernst said.
Carlisle, 51, lives in Temple and teaches English II at Harker Heights High School.
Carlisle has been teaching for 14 years; 13 of them have been at Harker Heights High School.
Carlisle was born in Temple; however, he lived the first six years of his life in Holland, then moved to Temple. He attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos (the school is currently called Texas State now).
He earned a degree in English from Southwest Texas. When asked why he started teaching, Carlisle said,” After working for Walmart for 17 years, I wanted to do something to help people. I had an English degree, so I decided to teach. I was 36 years old when I made this choice.
“I believe it was one of the best decisions in my life, besides marrying my beautiful wife,” he said.
“I have a good feeling at the end of the day knowing that I helped some children with writing or talking about whatever they wish to talk about. Teaching is a wonderful way to make a living.”
Carlisle’s wife is also a teacher; she teaches kindergarten in Temple.
When asked why he believed he was nominated for the teacher of the month Carlisle said, “I try to help out whenever I can, especially with people that are new to the school.
“If I see a kid needs help, I try to help. I try to treat people the way that I would like to be treated.”
Carlisle has a 28-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter who both graduated from Harker Heights High.
