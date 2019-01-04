No matter the school district or education curriculum, everyone’s focus these days is science.
The people at the Harker Heights Public Library also do their best to integrate science into their children’s programming, as well as the other elements of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics), and while every Thursday night is Family Night at the library, every so often, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston ups the ante and turns Family Night into Science Night.
So it was that a mid-December Thursday night was Science Night, and the topic of the evening was cold-weather animals.
“Anytime there are seasonal changes, we like to form a unit around them with an appropriate lesson,” Hairston said.
The evening did follow the same pattern as past Family Nights, but the theme revolved around winter animals, and the project at the end involved a science experiment. Hairston integrated reading and listening skills with counting, geography, and science throughout the evening for the 14 assembled participants.
The first book Hairston read was “Penguins 123,” which contained not illustrations, but full-color photographs. Hairston discussed with the children the different habitats where penguins can be found, locating those areas on the globe.
The second book was “Polar Bear Night,” about a young polar bear cub and what it sees on its nighttime journey. Hairston discussed the Aurora Borealis with the children, as well as quizzing them about the different types of animals encountered in the book, which 4-year-old Emma Wyatt answered easily.
The third and final book was, “Winter, Winter, Cold and Snow,” about forest animals in winter.
Hairston discussed with the children concepts such as camouflage and hibernation, using this a springboard for the upcoming experiment.
Hairston posed the question, “How do animals stay warm in cold climates? How do animals like whales swim in freezing water?”
Five-year-old Landon Perez correctly answered, “Fat,” and Hairston told everyone, “That fat is called ‘blubber,’ and it’s a special kind of insulation.”
Hairston’s next question was, “How can I show you how blubber works if I can’t buy it?” It was here that she explained that, “We’re good scientists, so we have to talk about it, and replicate it.”
The materials needed for the experiment were water, salt, ice, plastic baggies, and a lot of lard. She explained that whales are found in salt water, and that salt water gets much colder than fresh water does, so she added salt and ice to the water she had poured into a large bowl.
She then told the children that the lard would be simulating the blubber, and, after letting each child touch the lard to experience it for themselves (“It’s greasy!” more than one child exclaimed), she added a large amount to one of the gallon-size baggies.
Each child put his or hand into a second baggie like a glove, which they then placed into the first, lard-laden baggie.
They then put the whole thing into the bowl of freezing water. Hairston had them compare the temperature inside the glove to the temperature of the water outside the glove, and everyone expressed amazement at just how warm the “blubber” kept their hands — even the parents, most of whom also participated.
Hairston said, “Tonight we had a pretty young crowd, and this lesson was age appropriate. We can point out little facts that they may not know, and this experiment can simulate it pretty accurately.”
The next Science Night will be held on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.
