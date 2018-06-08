Rock this summer at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This summer’s Teen Pool Party is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Carl Levin Outdoor Pool, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights.
Teens from 12 to 17 have an opportunity to dive into summer with an evening of swimming, music and snacks.
Normal daily admission rates apply for this event co-sponsored by the Harker Heights Public Library and Parks and Recreation.
Maker Monday at 2 p.m. challenges children ages 5 to 12 to be as inventive and imaginative as possible with materials provided by the library.
Tech Tuesday at 2 p.m. provides hands-on technological experience for ages 5 to 12 to investigate their interests.
Tech Tuesday Workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday focuses on eReaders. Using their own devices, participants will learn to download eBook and eAudio apps and access resources.
Science Rocks at the library at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ages 5 to 12 explore the world of science with experiments and fun facts.
Writer’s Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday furnishes writers with tips and tools to craft an idea into a first draft, and friendly feedback for any stage of the writing process.
STEAM Night at 6 p.m. Thursday gives a hands-on experience of testing fun scientific principles with science activities, and sensory experiences that the family will enjoy.
Friday Morning Makers from 9 a.m. to noon offers an all-ages makerspace for a relaxing morning of creative fun.
Books for summer reading include new titles and backlist favorites:
“Any Way The Wind Blows,” by E. Lynn Harris;
“A Bride’s Story,” by Kaoru Mori;
“Bruja Born,” by Zoraida Córdova;
“Driving By Starlight,” by Anat Deracine;
“Fantasy Of Flight,” by Kelly St. Clare;
“He’s Just A Friend,” by Mary B. Morrison;
“A Moment Of Silence,” by Sister Souljah;
“Natural Born Liar,” by Noire;
“The Poppy War,” by R. F. Kuang;
“Warlight,” by Michael Ondaatje
