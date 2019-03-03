The fun of reading and learning is a basic part of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by joining library director Lisa Youngblood at the Market Heights Barnes and Noble at 11 a.m. Saturday for stories, songs, and Read Across American activities.
Fiber artists meet at 4 p.m. Saturday for a Fiber Frenzy get together. Old hands and those new to crafting are welcome.
Beginning the week with music is fun with Mother Goose On The Loose 9 and 10 a.m. Monday. This musical treat focuses on introducing learning activities shared by parent/caregiver and child 18 months or younger at the 9 a.m. session, and by parent/caregiver and child 19 months to 5 years at the 10 a.m. session.
Children and parents learn nursery rhymes, action rhymes, and basic sign language geared for newborns to 18 months old during Baby Steps Lapsit at 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Storytime combines learning literacy and life skills with the fun of stories and songs sure to please 3- to 6-year-olds at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Homeschooling Club introduces a topic of interest for ages 6 to 10 at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club investigates science at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time is a special story time just for babies and toddlers with puppets, fingerplays, stories, and songs at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Book Discussion Group announces Tara Westover’s “Educated” as the subject of their Thursday, Mar. 21 meeting.
Join the Reading Rovers for an evening of reading, storytelling, or drawing 6 p.m. Thursday.
Recent non-fiction arrivals to the library:
“Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover-up of America’s Greatest Unsolved Murder,” by Piu Marie Eatwell;
“The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning and Life,” by Julie Bogart;
“The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing,” by Marie Kondo;
“The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life,” by David Quammen;
“Wicked Bugs: The Louse that Conquered Napoleon’s Army and Other Diabolical Insects,” by Amy Stewart.
