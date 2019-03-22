The Harker Heights Public Library brought many new activities to its already full schedule for spring break week, to include a day full of games, a Jenga day, and a couple of days of movies.
To top it all off, last Friday afternoon the library presented a Fiber Arts day, where children could come and learn some new skills and create a project of their very own.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done a Friday afternoon program during spring break, so we’re excited,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
The program was very well-received, with almost two dozen children and adults coming and going throughout the two-hour-long program.
Youngblood had several sewing machines set up around the children’s area of the library, as well as stations for fabric pinning and ironing for the different stages of the project.
“We’re making corn cozies,” Youngblood said. “They are kind of like a heating pad for your neck or arm. It holds the heat, but loses the heat slowly (so it won’t overheat and burn you) ... We’re going to put deer corn in it, (and) everything is 100 percent microwavable.”
Participants began at the first station, where they took a piece of pre-cut, beige fabric and, with help from volunteer Sheridan Youngblood, pinned it on two sides (one side was already pre-sewn), leaving one side open; this would form the pillow portion of the cozy.
Once the material was sewn at one of the machine stations, they would flip the fabric and fill it with four cups of deer corn, then go back and sew the open edge shut.
Next, they would pick out the colorful fabric for the outside pillowcase and make a hem on both ends (ironed for them by volunteer Sean Ramsey), pin it, and sew the sides together.
They would then insert the pillow into the case, and the cozy was then complete.
Putting the cozy into the microwave on “high” for two minutes would make it ready for use.
Of course, adults were invited to either make their own cozy, or to bring their own projects to work on, like Killeen resident Ashton Rivera, who brought a project he was just beginning.
“I have black and white cloth that I brought to work on Japanese pants, shirt and a coat for a costume,” he said. “It’s loose-fitting clothing with no buttons; you just tie it off.”
Tracy McIntyre of Harker Heights brought her daughter, 6-year-old Charley, to the event. She said, “She takes a sewing class at her Montessori school that she goes to, and we brought a project that she’s been working on to do if she finishes with this one early.”
Charley did, in fact, make short work of her cozy. She said, “I thought it (the project) was very good. Using the sewing machine was my favorite part.”
Youngblood said of the project, “It’s old-school and new-school tech, fine motor skills, and looking at technology in real life.”
