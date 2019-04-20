Once a month, the Harker Heights Public Library holds a special science night for Family Night on Thursday evenings. However, in preparation for last Saturday’s STEAM Festival, the library instead focused on a STEAM-related theme.
STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, is nothing new at the library, as many of their programs focus on these things. But last Thursday night held stories, songs, and activities that reflected STEAM concepts and helped promote the upcoming festival.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said of last Thursday’s program, “Tonight will not be a classic science night; it’s more of a STEAM night. We have some new items, courtesy of the Friends of the Library, so we’ll be showing off a lot of that tonight.”
Of course, the first half of the hourlong program began in the traditional way, with stories and songs.
The first book read by Hairston was “Be a Maker,” by Katey Howes. The book, which was only published last month, is all about the things a child can do and make, from rocket ships to lemonade stands to friends, if only they use their imaginations.
It kept children engaged with not only the illustrations, but also with its use of rhyme and repetition.
Next, children got to both sing and act out “The Grand Old Duke of York.” They began slowly, but built up speed each time they sang the song until they were laughing more than singing.
The second book of the night was “Just How Long Can a String Be?” by Keith Baker. Also using rhyme, this picture book featured a bird who shows an ant all the uses for a simple piece of string, as well as the different lengths of the strings necessary for each use.
After the second story, children sang “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and learned phonological awareness as they clapped the syllables as they sang. Hairston also incorporated patterning, with up, down, and side-to-side movements as the children clapped and sang along with the song.
The third and final book of the evening was “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!” by Karen Beaumont, which Hairston said was also her “favorite picture book.”
Sung to the tune of “It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More,” children had a great time guessing which part of the body the boy in the book was about to paint, which they achieved with rhymes from the book and visual cues provided by Hairston.
After the story time portion of the evening, children got to play with some STEAM-related toys. There was a magnetic maze and gears, sensory items for infants, Lincoln logs, and magnetic fishing, just to name a few.
At the end of the evening, Hairston reminded everyone that the following week’s Family Night would be Easter Night.
Family Night on April 25 will be Maker Night at the library.
For more information about upcoming library events, please go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
