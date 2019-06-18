The school year ended for school children all over the Killeen school district last Thursday, and to help them celebrate, the Harker Heights Public Library held an end-of-year bash for the almost 150 teens of Eastern Hills Middle School.
Library clerk Rose Ramon said, “I think this is the ninth one. This is one of our favorite events.”
In addition to providing pizza and soda for the group, there were also games and prizes waiting for the children after their meal.
Games included a Plink-o game, a wheel of prizes, and a basketball game.
Ramon said, “The basketball game has been the most popular because the kids are excited to test their skills against their friends.”
As for prizes, Ramon said, “The Friends of the Library bought the gift cards for us. They donated $200 — $100 in McDonald’s and $100 in Sonic, in $5 increments.” Prizes for the wheel of prizes game were granola and fruit, and prizes for the Plink-o game were chips and granola.
Despite the end of what many considered a tough year, most of the teens said they would miss being at school.
Fourteen-year-old Traylin Mays, who was enjoying the basketball game, said, “I’ll miss my friends.”
While trying his hand at the wheel of prizes, 13-year-old Andrew West said he would be going to visit his father, who currently lives out of the country.
Thirteen-year-old Marcus Schoeffler said, “It’s kind of sad because I won’t be able to see my friends.” Asked what he will be doing over the break, he said, “Just hand out, probably sleep.”
Schoeffler’s friend, Xavier Alter, also 13, said “I’m going to Kansas for the summer to see my dad, my cousins and my uncles.”
Friend Caleb McKinney, 13, said he would, “Hang out with my brother.”
Brenda Marek, a volunteer at the event who was manning the wheel of prizes, said, “I love the kids, and I love this.
“It’s really nice that they (the people at the library) did this for the kids — it takes a village.”
