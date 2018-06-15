Reference librarian Christina Link held a workshop on eReaders at the Harker Heights Public Library on Tuesday night.
The workshop was a basic introduction to eReaders and focused on how to download eBooks and eAudio apps onto personal devices such as Apple iPads and Kindles.
This was the first of three adult, tech-oriented workshops on offer for the summer. The others, also on Tuesday evenings, are “MS Office,” where participants can brush up on their Word, PowerPoint, and Excel skills (July 10); and “Navigating the Web,” where participants can learn about a variety of internet-related topics (Aug. 14).
All are “bring your own device” if possible, though not strictly required.
Link said she recognized many of the adult library patrons had a need for basic skills in these areas, so she designed these workshops to help. She also offers tech tutoring every Tuesday night except for workshop nights from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m., with prior sign-up.
Janet Stein of Harker Heights attended Tuesday night to learn how to register and begin using the subscriber services.
Link was able to give personalized instruction covering account registration and app downloading, as well as a comparison of the two subscription services offered: one is a large, library collective of sorts, which offers thousands of titles, but has a longer wait time due to its size; the other is exclusive to the Harker Heights Public Library, with offers hundreds of titles in its own rights, and has a shorter wait time.
Link said that in her experience, the adult workshops tend to be smaller, which does enable her to give more one-on-one attention, but there is always room for more.
She also hosts “Fiber Frenzy” at 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month, where people can bring their craft projects to work on and meet new people. She says this is a way to set aside time for relaxation and self-care.
“Adults bring in their kids [for programs], but then get busy with their kids, their families ... that takes precedence over themselves.”
The library has a writer support group and a book discussion club, too.
It is Link’s hope that more people will take advantage of all that she, and the library, have to offer.
For more information, please visit the library’s website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library
