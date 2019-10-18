The month of October is traditionally full of everything ghoulish and spooky in honor of Halloween, and the Harker Heights Public Library has once again shown some holiday love by holding a holiday-themed event for local horror-lovers in the form of a Horror Reader’s Social — a way for like-minded individuals to get together and discuss their favorite books within the genre with each other and share ideas.

The social, held Tuesday night, was led by reference librarian Christina Link, who was ready with a list of books that people might either already be familiar with or try reading for the first time. “I wanted to get a lot of classics on here,” Link said. “I didn’t want to put Stephen King on here, but he just put out a new one, so his latest is on here.”

