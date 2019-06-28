The Harker Heights Public Library has long held programs that focus on enriching the mind, whether it be for child or adult. But the library is also working to bring programs to the community that enrich the body, as well.
On Saturday, the library hosted the first Women’s Health and Wealth Conference, attended by more than a dozen area women.
Conference organizer Tanida Mullen, of Killeen, said, “’Taking the Lead’ started as a leadership brunch in 2016 to get women together for professional development. Being in a military community, you have so many talented women in the area and don’t (always) get to meet them.”
Mullen said the conference is usually held in January, with topics that are more work-oriented. Saturday’s conference, however, was all about self-care and wellness.
Guest speakers included counselor Sharna Dailey and financial educator Christine Julius, and the event also brought some light yoga by Life Moves, free hand massages, and even some relaxing art with library youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton.
Local children’s author Miso Agogo kicked off the event with a special reading of a poem she wrote specially for the occasion.
Then Mullen introduced Dailey, a counselor and life coach who came to talk about mental health.
“It’s exciting to be in a time where mental health is so supported,” Daily said. She began her talk by first discussing various myths and facts about mental health, then discussing the stereotypes that women can experience in society. She also discussed some mental health statistics, such as the fact that more than one in five women experience some mental health condition, and that depression and bipolar disorder affect more women than men.
She said women often have a problem setting personal boundaries, mainly because, as women, “We want to nurture, to give back.” However, she said, “Boundaries don’t mean you don’t care … Make sure you’re OK first.”
For self-care, Dailey recommended daily affirmations, journaling, and identifying potential emotional triggers.
“Put as much effort into your mental well-being as your physical,” Dailey told the attendees. “We all need a healthy self-care regimen.”
Harker Heights resident Letha Smith said she happened to see the conference advertised on social media and signed right up.
“You see events for kids all the time,” she said, “but there really isn’t (much) for women in the area.” The event piqued her interest because it was specifically for women.
“Events like this are so beautiful because we can learn from each other,” Daily said.
Mullen said that she hopes to do pop-up events like this in the future, but in the meantime, the next scheduled conference is in January.
“It will be the (conference’s) fifth year,” she said.
