Summer fun is just beginning at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend at the library:
The library’s Fantastic Fandom Cosplay dance is at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Cosplay fans can dress up and mingle with other cosplayers during this special after-hour library event.
Next week’s library summer programs:
Baby Steps Monday meets at 9 a.m. Parents and caregivers guide newborns to 18 months in learning songs, rhymes, and action games.
Maker Monday is at 2 p.m. Create a masterpiece to take home with materials provided by the library.
The A-LIST Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday for a tailored library experience for adults and older teens with special needs.
Mother Goose On The Loose is at 9 a.m. Tuesday for ages newborn to 18 months, and at 10 a.m. for ages 19 months and older. Children and parents or caregivers embark on a music-filled adventure to learn songs, musical concepts, and gain an introduction to musical instruments. Sign up at the Children’s Department desk on the day of the program.
Tech Tuesday at 2 p.m. uncovers the technological workings of everyday tools.
Toddler Time is at 9 a.m. Thursday for ages newborn to 3 years old. Babies and toddlers learn early literacy skills and life skills through stories, music, rhymes and fingerplays.
Story Time Thursday at 10 a.m. is for children ages 3 to 6. Children develop early literacy skills and life skills through songs, rhymes, and more while having a blast with their parent or caregiver.
First Thursday Gaming takes place at 4 p.m. Teens can play Nintendo Land on the library’s Wii U.
Family Fun Night is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Reading Rovers will make reading, drawing, or simply relaxing fun.
Friday Morning Makerspace from 9 a.m. to noon is open to all ages for a creative hour or a creative morning.
Please note the library will be closed Wednesday in celebration of the Fourth of July and will reopen for regular business hours on Thursday.
