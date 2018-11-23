The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers programs for all ages beginning Saturday after observing the Thanksgiving holiday.
A Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon mini tournament will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for children ages 8 to 17.
Building Blocks Club will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Budding engineers and designers use various building blocks to create and innovate.
During Mini Music On Monday, children, parents, and caregivers explore music through songs, rhymes, and creative movement at 9 and 10 a.m.
Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival for a place on this fun-filled odyssey of music.
Baby Steps Lapsit is offered at 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday. It is an educational program with nursery rhymes, songs and stories for babies from newborns through 18 months old and parents to use as they work and play together.
Story Time is offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Children ages 3 to 6 learn literacy and life skills while enjoying stories, rhymes, music and creative movement.
Homeschool Club begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The program offers introduction of age-based interests for children ages 6 to 10.
Science Club at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday is an interactive science program for children ages 7 to 12 and parents or guardians to enjoy.
NaNoWriMo meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday is for writers participating in the Harker Heights Public Library National Novel Writing Month event to share chocolate and cheer each other’s progress.
Toddler Time is at 9 a.m. Thursday. Story time is especially for children under age 3 with puppets, fingerplays, song, dance, movement, and stories.
Family Fun Night is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Explore science with experiments, activities, books and find out how fun science can be for the whole family.
The Book Discussion Club announces Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” as their reading choice for December. The library catalog has print, digital, audio, and eAudio books for checkout.
For an Australian-themed movie night, check out these DVDs.
“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,”
“Little Sparrows,”
“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,”
“Picnic At Hanging Rock,”
“The Thorn Birds,”
“Wild Kratts: Australian Adventures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.