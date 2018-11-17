By Shelly Frank
Herald Correspondent
Bright, sunshiny days interspersed with rainy or windy days signal that autumn is in full swing. At the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, this means National Novel Writing Month events and activities celebrating the holidays.
NaNoWriMo Write-In will take place at the Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Local writers will meet in Activity Room C for uninterrupted writing time.
Mini Music provides a musical adventure of songs, rhymes, and creative movement at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. Space is limited, so please sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Homeschool Club caters to the interests of homeschoolers ages 6 to 10 at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club is an interactive science club for children ages 6 to 12 and parents or guardians to enjoy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
NaNoWriMo meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Take a break from writing and recharge with fellow writers.
Holidays and food go hand in hand, and here are the newest cookbooks in the library catalog:
“American Cookie: The Snaps, Drops, Jumbles, Tea Cakes, Bars & Brownies That We Have Loved for Generations,” by Anne Byrn;
“Baking All Year Round: Holidays & Special Occasions,” by Rosanna Pansino;
“The Campout Cookbook: Inspired Recipes for Cooking Around the Fire and Under the Stars,” by Marnie Hanel;
“Japanese Cooking With Manga: The Gourmand Gohan Cookbook — 59 Easy Recipes Your Friends Will Love!” by Alexis Aldeguer;
“Lunchbox Salads: More than 100 Fast, Fresh, Filling Salads for Every Weekday,” by Naomi Twigden;
“Now & Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus + Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers,” by Julia Turshen;
“Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet and Savory Slab Pies,” by Cathy Barrow;
“Sweet Home Café Cookbook: A Celebration of African American Cooking,” by Albert Lukas.
Please note: the library is closed Thursday and Friday in celebration of Thanksgiving Day. Have a safe holiday.
