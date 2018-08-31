The school year has just started, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has educational and entertaining programs to the schedules of children and young adults.
This week at the library:
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh enthusiasts ages 8 to 17 compete in mini tournaments from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants are invited to bring their own cards. Those under age 11 need parental supervision to attend.
Fiber artists meet at 4 p.m. Saturday for Fiber Frenzy. Bring your project and meet with other fiber artists. New crafters are welcome.
The library is closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and will open for regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Homeschool Club gives homeschooled children ages 6 to 10 a weekly library program focusing on what interests these ages. Meet in the Story Room at 11 a.m. Wednesday for an hour of learning fun.
Science Snippets is a concentration of interactive science for ages 6 to 10 that parents and guardians can enjoy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Therapy dogs will be at the library for a beginning of the school year Reading Rovers event giving families a chance to relax with, read to, or draw for the special service dogs who participate in this event 6 p.m. Thursday.
Listen to these new selections of audio CDs for children and young adult.
“Brother/Sister Squad,” by Meredith Rusu;
“Bumblebee At Super Hero High,” by Lisa Yee;
“Catwoman: Soulstealer,” by Sarah Maas;
“Escape From Shudder Mansion,” by R. L. Stine;
“Saving Fiona: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Baby Hippo,” by Thane Maynard;
“Six Of Crows,” by Leigh Bardugo;
“Strange The Dreamer,” by Laini Taylor;
“Toaff’s Way,” by Cynthia Voigt;
“Trombone Shorty,” by Troy Andrews;
“Unicorn Rescue Society,” by Adam Gidwitz.
